Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Welcome Aboard CSG7 [Image 3 of 3]

    Welcome Aboard CSG7

    JAPAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020) Chief Yeoman (Submarine) James Brown, from Cleveland, Tennessee, poses for a photo at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Brown now serves at Commander, Submarine Group Seven based in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 02:18
    Photo ID: 6297927
    VIRIN: 200805-N-IX020-0572
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 913.72 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard CSG7 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome Aboard CSG7
    Welcome Aboard CSG7
    Welcome Aboard CSG7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Cleveland
    Tennessee
    Navy
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT