U.S. Army North continues DSCA training to enhance support capabilities

COL Dale Snider, U.S. Army North Defense Coordinating Officer FEMA Region VI, briefs members of the United States military and other federal agencies during the virtual Defense Support of Civil Authorities Phase II course, at Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 5, 2020. The three-day DSCA course educates attendees in planning, coordinating, executing, and supporting DSCA operations, which include responding to manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Padden)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US