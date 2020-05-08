Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North continues DSCA training to enhance support capabilities

    U.S. Army North continues DSCA training to enhance support capabilities

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Lauren Padden 

    U.S. Army North

    COL Dale Snider, U.S. Army North Defense Coordinating Officer FEMA Region VI, briefs members of the United States military and other federal agencies during the virtual Defense Support of Civil Authorities Phase II course, at Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 5, 2020. The three-day DSCA course educates attendees in planning, coordinating, executing, and supporting DSCA operations, which include responding to manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Padden)

