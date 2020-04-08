Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 through broadcaster’s eyes [Image 2 of 3]

    COVID-19 through broadcaster’s eyes

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The camera of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deven Schultz, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist records an interview with Tech. Sgt. Latosha Enoch, 17th Training Support Squadron military training flight chief, in the Military Training building, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020. Schultz collected historical documentation of how the different units around base responded to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 17:40
    Photo ID: 6297765
    VIRIN: 200804-F-DX569-1004
    Resolution: 4712x3366
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 through broadcaster’s eyes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Female
    San Angelo
    Public Affairs
    Texas
    goodfellow air force base
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Military Training
    Broadcast journalist
    Goodfellow
    MTL
    historical documentation
    VIDOC
    Air Force women
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    social distance
    Tech Sgt. Enoch

