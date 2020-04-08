The camera of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deven Schultz, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist records an interview with Tech. Sgt. Latosha Enoch, 17th Training Support Squadron military training flight chief, in the Military Training building, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020. Schultz collected historical documentation of how the different units around base responded to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6297765
|VIRIN:
|200804-F-DX569-1004
|Resolution:
|4712x3366
|Size:
|12.05 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, COVID-19 through broadcaster’s eyes [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
