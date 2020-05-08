CSAF Clap-out

Lt. Col. Calvin Peterson, aide-de-camp to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, leaps into the air before a clap out ceremony for Goldfein as he leaves the Pentagon on his final day as the chief of staff, Arlington, Va., Aug. 5, 2020. Gen. Charles Q. Brown will succeed Goldfein as the 22nd Air Force chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

