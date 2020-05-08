Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Clap-out

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Col. Calvin Peterson, aide-de-camp to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, leaps into the air before a clap out ceremony for Goldfein as he leaves the Pentagon on his final day as the chief of staff, Arlington, Va., Aug. 5, 2020. Gen. Charles Q. Brown will succeed Goldfein as the 22nd Air Force chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 14:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

