(U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephen Hickok)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6297254
|VIRIN:
|200805-N-YU482-0001
|Resolution:
|2700x1500
|Size:
|447.06 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain Story Graphic, by CPO Stephen Hickok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deputy Chief of Chaplains for Reserve Matters Changes Leadership
LEAVE A COMMENT