Exchange You Made the Grade Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner Bella Zavala

Fort Belvoir student Bella Zavala receives a $2,000 Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card, the grand prize in the Exchange’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes, Aug. 1 at the Fort Belvoir Exchange. Also pictured from left, Bella’s sister, Mia; Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander Col. Michael Greenberg; Bella’s father, Lt. Col. James Zavala; Bella’s mother, Fancy; Bella’s sister, Crystal; and Bella’s niece, Emery.

