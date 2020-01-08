Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange You Made the Grade Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner Bella Zavala

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Fort Belvoir student Bella Zavala receives a $2,000 Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card, the grand prize in the Exchange’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes, Aug. 1 at the Fort Belvoir Exchange. Also pictured from left, Bella’s sister, Mia; Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander Col. Michael Greenberg; Bella’s father, Lt. Col. James Zavala; Bella’s mother, Fancy; Bella’s sister, Crystal; and Bella’s niece, Emery.

    This work, Exchange You Made the Grade Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner Bella Zavala, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Rewards High-Achieving Military Students with $4,000 in Prizes

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

