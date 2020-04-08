200804-N-EI510-0063 GENOA, Italy (Aug 4, 2020) Lt. j.g. Amanda Putz takes a photo of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the ships dry dock phase in San Giorgio Del Porto in Genoa, Italy, August, 4, 2020. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy entered its regularly scheduled overhaul to make improvements in order to increase the security and stability of the U.S. 6th Fleet aera of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes)

