Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers prepare for land navigation [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers prepare for land navigation

    RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Patrick Loch 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Sgt. Bogan plots coordinates in the classroom portion of a land navigation course during annual training at Grafenwoehr training area in Bavaria, Germany, July 27, 2020. The 510th RSG spent 16 days in the area both performing mayor cell duties for nearly 150 Soldiers within the 7th Mission Support Command and a variety of training events to include the classroom and field training portions for land navigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 04:31
    Photo ID: 6296636
    VIRIN: 200727-A-CQ961-0008
    Resolution: 2752x4128
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers prepare for land navigation [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers prepare for land navigation
    Soldiers prepare for land navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    annual training
    land navigation
    mayor cell
    bavaria
    7th Mission Support Command
    510th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT