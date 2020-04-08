Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out Parade 2020 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 2 of 3]

    National Night Out Parade 2020 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    200804-N-VI040-1016 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 04, 2020) Members of the community wave as Sailors and first responders consisting of the security, medical and fire departments, march together in the “Nation Night Out Parade 2020” held aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Aug. 04, 2020. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Released)

