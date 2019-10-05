Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren Madden [Image 1 of 2]

    Warren Madden

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Warren Madden, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron liaison, talks with local media during the Hurricane Awareness Tour May 10, 2019, in Brunswick, Georgia. The purpose of the HAT is to help create a weather-ready nation by raising awareness for the upcoming hurricane season occurring June 1-Nov. 30, with emphasis this year on raising awareness about inland flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

    CARCAH key to coordination, storm support

