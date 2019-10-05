Warren Madden, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron liaison, talks with local media during the Hurricane Awareness Tour May 10, 2019, in Brunswick, Georgia. The purpose of the HAT is to help create a weather-ready nation by raising awareness for the upcoming hurricane season occurring June 1-Nov. 30, with emphasis this year on raising awareness about inland flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6296290
|VIRIN:
|190510-F-DJ064-1037
|Resolution:
|780x439
|Size:
|76.08 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warren Madden [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CARCAH key to coordination, storm support
LEAVE A COMMENT