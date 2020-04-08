Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader professional development training provided to VING officers [Image 2 of 2]

    Leader professional development training provided to VING officers

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Virgin Islands National Guard Lt. Col. Jerome Russell, the inspector general, provides Leader Professional Development training on Officer Evaluation Reports to company grade, field grade, and warrant officers, Aug. 4, 2020.

    The LPD will provide officers a clear understanding of their corresponding OER types and baseline knowledge of the tools necessary to complete an OER to standard effectively.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:06
    Photo ID: 6296265
    VIRIN: 200804-A-JK506-056
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 991.96 KB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader professional development training provided to VING officers [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leader professional development training provided to VING officers
    Leader professional development training provided to VING officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Officer
    St. Thomas
    St. Croix
    leader professional development
    VING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT