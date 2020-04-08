Leader professional development training provided to VING officers

Virgin Islands National Guard Lt. Col. Jerome Russell, the inspector general, provides Leader Professional Development training on Officer Evaluation Reports to company grade, field grade, and warrant officers, Aug. 4, 2020.



The LPD will provide officers a clear understanding of their corresponding OER types and baseline knowledge of the tools necessary to complete an OER to standard effectively.

