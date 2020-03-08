319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony

MSgt. Joshua Kinsey, Superintendent, 319th Contracting Squadron, replaces the Contracting Flight guidon with the new 319th Contracting Squadron guidon during the re-designation ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The Contracting Squadron provides quality contracting support and business advice to 1,600 Department of Defense personnel, 220 facilities and $1.6 billion infrastructures assigned across the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Ashley Richards)

