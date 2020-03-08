MSgt. Joshua Kinsey, Superintendent, 319th Contracting Squadron, replaces the Contracting Flight guidon with the new 319th Contracting Squadron guidon during the re-designation ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The Contracting Squadron provides quality contracting support and business advice to 1,600 Department of Defense personnel, 220 facilities and $1.6 billion infrastructures assigned across the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6296157
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-CI246-1039
|Resolution:
|8058x5372
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
