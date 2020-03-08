Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    MSgt. Joshua Kinsey, Superintendent, 319th Contracting Squadron, replaces the Contracting Flight guidon with the new 319th Contracting Squadron guidon during the re-designation ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The Contracting Squadron provides quality contracting support and business advice to 1,600 Department of Defense personnel, 220 facilities and $1.6 billion infrastructures assigned across the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Ashley Richards)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:06
    Photo ID: 6296157
    VIRIN: 200803-F-CI246-1039
    Resolution: 8058x5372
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    squadron
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Re-Designation

