319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony

Maj. Justin Schneider, 319th Contracting Squadron Commander, speaks at the 319th Contracting Flight Re-Designation Ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The 319 CONS supports the wing through establishing, organizing and maintaining contracts across the base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Ashley Richards)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 15:06
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
