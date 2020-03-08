Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Maj. Justin Schneider, 319th Contracting Squadron Commander, speaks at the 319th Contracting Flight Re-Designation Ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The 319 CONS supports the wing through establishing, organizing and maintaining contracts across the base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Ashley Richards)

