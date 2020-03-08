Maj. Justin Schneider, 319th Contracting Squadron Commander, speaks at the 319th Contracting Flight Re-Designation Ceremony Aug. 3, 2020, on Grand Forks Air Force Base. The 319 CONS supports the wing through establishing, organizing and maintaining contracts across the base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Ashley Richards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:06 Photo ID: 6296155 VIRIN: 200803-F-CI246-1046 Resolution: 4788x3192 Size: 2.07 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th CONS Re-Designation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.