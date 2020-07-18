Task Force Willkommen recognition

From left, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deitch, Sgt. 1st Class Crawford and Spc. Najera are recognized by Col. Aaron Justice, 510th Regional Support Group commander, following a change of command ceremony at ROB, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 18, 2020. All three took leading roles to ensure the ceremony was a success, from singing the national anthem to establishing a live-feed for the incoming battalion commander to attend via video teleconference. The Soldiers are executing the 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s Task Force Willkommen mission to ensure the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing #COVID19 quarantine requirements.

