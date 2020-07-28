Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Soldiers deliver medical equipment to Zvecan clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    KFOR RC-E Soldiers deliver medical equipment to Zvecan clinic

    BANJSKA, KOSOVO

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional-Command East Soldiers from the Liaison Monitoring Team, “Kilo 5”, delivered 4 thousand euros worth of medical equipment July 28, 2020 to the Health Station of Banjska (Banjske), Kosovo. Col. Noel Hoback, RC-E deputy brigade commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard, presided over the delivery. The Banjska (Banjske) health clinic falls within the Greek LMT’s area of operations and has been identified as a major health resource to Zvecan municipality. (U.S. Army National Guard Story by Cpt. Nadine Wiley-Demoura)

    TAGS

    NATO
    41IBCT
    TXARNG
    RCE
    USAEUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNato
    EnduringStability
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

