Kosovo Force Regional-Command East Soldiers from the Liaison Monitoring Team, “Kilo 5”, delivered 4 thousand euros worth of medical equipment July 28, 2020 to the Health Station of Banjska (Banjske), Kosovo. Col. Noel Hoback, RC-E deputy brigade commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard, presided over the delivery. The Banjska (Banjske) health clinic falls within the Greek LMT’s area of operations and has been identified as a major health resource to Zvecan municipality. (U.S. Army National Guard Story by Cpt. Nadine Wiley-Demoura)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 06:34 Photo ID: 6295379 VIRIN: 200728-Z-DH023-1414 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.04 MB Location: BANJSKA, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-E Soldiers deliver medical equipment to Zvecan clinic [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.