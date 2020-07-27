Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th Fighter Squadron F-16s practice at Holloman [Image 3 of 3]

    311th Fighter Squadron F-16s practice at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, takes off July 27, 2020, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman is the Air Force’s premiere training base for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 18:43
    Photo ID: 6295060
    VIRIN: 200727-F-ID578-1181
    Resolution: 5944x3343
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th Fighter Squadron F-16s practice at Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

