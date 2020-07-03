U.S. Navy Engineman First Class Eden Avelino stands alongside future sailors from Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Boise during the oath of enlistment ceremony at the Idaho Steelheads EHL match on March 7, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, Public Affairs Officer NTAG Portland)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6295046
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-OA487-0002
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|19.66 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Sailor participates in enlistment oath ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
