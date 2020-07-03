Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Sailor participates in enlistment oath ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Sailor participates in enlistment oath ceremony

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Daniel A Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    U.S. Navy Engineman First Class Eden Avelino stands alongside future sailors from Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Boise during the oath of enlistment ceremony at the Idaho Steelheads EHL match on March 7, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Rachal, Public Affairs Officer NTAG Portland)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 18:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailor participates in enlistment oath ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #recruiting #Idaho #Boise #Asian #Philippines #Sailor #recruiter

