    123rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    123rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Lt. Col. Niels Barner salutes 142nd Operations Group Commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Rutgers, as a symbolic gesture during his assumption of command of the 123rd Fighter Squadron, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. Jul. 31 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 12:25
    Photo ID: 6293748
    VIRIN: 200731-F-WT152-416
    Resolution: 3500x2244
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    F-15
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Portland
    123rd Fighter Squadron
    GOANG
    142nd Operations Group
    142nd Wing
    142nd WG

