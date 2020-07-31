123rd Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Niels Barner salutes 142nd Operations Group Commander, Lt. Col. Nicholas Rutgers, as a symbolic gesture during his assumption of command of the 123rd Fighter Squadron, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. Jul. 31 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)
