    920th Rescue Wing Prepares for Hurricane Isaias [Image 7 of 10]

    920th Rescue Wing Prepares for Hurricane Isaias

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    920th Rescue Wing Airmen temporarily relocate aircraft to locations outside of the projected pathway of Hurricane Isaias July 31, 2020. The 920th RQW maintains a defensive posture for personnel recovery as well as any potential outside threats to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2018
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 12:53
    Photo ID: 6293307
    VIRIN: 200731-F-PB262-537
    Resolution: 5700x2992
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th Rescue Wing Prepares for Hurricane Isaias [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

