920th Rescue Wing Airmen temporarily relocate aircraft to locations outside of the projected pathway of Hurricane Isaias July 31, 2020. The 920th RQW maintains a defensive posture for personnel recovery as well as any potential outside threats to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2020 12:53
|Photo ID:
|6293307
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-PB262-537
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, 920th Rescue Wing Prepares for Hurricane Isaias [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kelly Goonan
