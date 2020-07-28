Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200728-N-FA490-2463 [Image 4 of 4]

    200728-N-FA490-2463

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200728-N-FA490-2463 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) participates in a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Guatemalan Navy Quetzal Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) BL-1601, July 28, 2020. The PASSEX enabled the forces to enhance communication, interoperability and maintain operational readiness. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 10:47
    Photo ID: 6289798
    VIRIN: 200728-N-FA490-2463
    Resolution: 3805x2538
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200728-N-FA490-2463 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200728-N-FA490-2092
    200728-N-FA490-2467
    200728-N-FA490-2466
    200728-N-FA490-2463

    U.S. Southern Command
    DDG
    Destroyer
    USN
    MH-60R Seahawk
    Halsey
    easyriders
    HSM 37
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    FA490
    Langholf

