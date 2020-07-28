200728-N-FA490-2463 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) participates in a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Guatemalan Navy Quetzal Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) BL-1601, July 28, 2020. The PASSEX enabled the forces to enhance communication, interoperability and maintain operational readiness. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

