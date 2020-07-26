Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES
    07.26.2020
    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard

    The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, held a change-of-command ceremony July 26, 2020 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa. Spc. Robert Onisk presents flowers to the incoming commanders’ sister, Nia Ingrim.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 10:34
    Photo ID: 6289778
    VIRIN: 200726-A-ZG841-205
    Resolution: 3438x2724
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team
    28th Infantry Division
    56th SBCT
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Change of Command
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT