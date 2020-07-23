Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farwell to eFP Lithuania

    POLAND

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    German LTC Axel Niemann, commander, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania, during his final visit to headquarters, Multinational Division North East, presented a plaque to MND-NE Commander, Polish Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki on July 23.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    eFP
    Lithuania
    battle group
    GERMANY NATO
    Bundesweher
    Enhanced Forward Presence

