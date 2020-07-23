German LTC Axel Niemann, commander, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania, during his final visit to headquarters, Multinational Division North East, presented a plaque to MND-NE Commander, Polish Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki on July 23.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6289721
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-TL808-985
|Resolution:
|4231x3176
|Size:
|764.22 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Farwell to eFP Lithuania, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT