Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen maintain base pride [Image 1 of 2]

    Airmen maintain base pride

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John De Pedro, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, and Airman 1st Class Adam Boland, 81st Force Support Squadron student personnel center representative, pose for a photo by the Airman's Tree at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 23, 2020. De Pedro and Boland volunteered to tidy the area as a part of the base's Own-A-Spot program, which encourages Airmen to take pride in assisting in maintaining cleanliness of the base scenery outside of contracted areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 09:16
    Photo ID: 6289695
    VIRIN: 200723-F-LS100-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 984.14 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen maintain base pride [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen maintain base pride
    Airmen maintain base pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    Own-A-Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT