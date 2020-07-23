Airmen maintain base pride

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John De Pedro, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, and Airman 1st Class Adam Boland, 81st Force Support Squadron student personnel center representative, pose for a photo by the Airman's Tree at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 23, 2020. De Pedro and Boland volunteered to tidy the area as a part of the base's Own-A-Spot program, which encourages Airmen to take pride in assisting in maintaining cleanliness of the base scenery outside of contracted areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)
