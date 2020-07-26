Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Merchants [Image 6 of 6]

    Field Merchants

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, scans merchandise for a Marine during a Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) field run in Setermoen, Norway, July 26, 2020. The MCCS Marines were able to utilize a mobile digital system called “casual pay” that deducted the value of the goods directly from the Marine’s pay, which eliminated the need for a physical form of currency. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 08:27
    Photo ID: 6289672
    VIRIN: 200726-M-OX257-1124
    Resolution: 3393x2259
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Merchants [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

