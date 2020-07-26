Field Merchants

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, scans merchandise for a Marine during a Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) field run in Setermoen, Norway, July 26, 2020. The MCCS Marines were able to utilize a mobile digital system called “casual pay” that deducted the value of the goods directly from the Marine’s pay, which eliminated the need for a physical form of currency. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

