    NCOs stay close, while physically distant

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Johnson, assigned to the 11th Missile Defense Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, teaches form and technique about the sprint, drag, carry ACFT event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on July 29, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOs stay close, while physically distant [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Non-commissioned Officers Stay Close, While Physically Distant

