Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2020) -- LT Ian Thamm, the safety officer onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), conducts a zone inspection for safety discrepancies in an access space. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

