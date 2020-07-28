PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) – An MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 Photo ID: 6289518 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS