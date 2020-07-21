Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MFLC: “Here to Help” the Wolf Pack

    MFLC: “Here to Help” the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Stacy Yeager, Adult Rotational Military and Family Life Counselor, speaks to an Airman from the 8th Fighter Wing on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2020. The MFLC Program assists service members and their families by providing confidential, non-medical counsel sessions for life’s challenges, such as relationship and deployment-related stress, grieving and adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 21:49
    Photo ID: 6289501
    VIRIN: 200721-F-SQ280-032
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFLC: “Here to Help” the Wolf Pack, by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    counseling
    8 FW
    MFLC
    Military and Family Life Counseling Program
    military counseling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT