MFLC: “Here to Help” the Wolf Pack

Stacy Yeager, Adult Rotational Military and Family Life Counselor, speaks to an Airman from the 8th Fighter Wing on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2020. The MFLC Program assists service members and their families by providing confidential, non-medical counsel sessions for life’s challenges, such as relationship and deployment-related stress, grieving and adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

