MFLC: “Here to Help” the Wolf Pack

Life stressors can come from something as simple as missing video chats with family and friends, to fine-tuning your entire life around a worldwide pandemic. These constant issues occur especially for service members. Many are unaware that the military offers resources that can help mitigate those day-to-day stressors.



The Military and Family Life Counseling Program’s motto is “We’re Here to Help”. It is a key resource that offers private counseling sessions for the Wolf Pack and their families dealing with the many adjustments and hardships that life changes can bring.



“Kunsan is a remote one-year, high-tempo ‘in-place deployment’ tour, which separates our service members from their families, so they may struggle with issues such as deployment-related stress, reintegration, relationships, pressures of managing parenting and finances,” said Deborah Prescott, 8th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center flight chief. “The MFLC is trained to work with the military community and deliver valuable face-to-face non-medical counseling services, briefings and presentations.”



Non-medical confidential counseling services include individual, couple, family and group conversations with a counselor. The MFLC program helps identify issues individuals are dealing with and finds ways to resolve them.



In addition to providing these MFLC’s services at no cost to service members and their families, they are private and confidential to better accommodate families affected by life stressors.



“Confidentiality is one of our biggest priorities,” said Stacy Yeager, Adult Rotational MFLC. “The MFLC position is very unique. We are available for flexible hours, to meet on and off base, and our assignment locations are rotated to ensure familiarity does not complicate confidentiality.”



According to Yeager, all MFLC's are Masters or Doctorate-level licensed. This lets the patients know they are being cared for in an emotional and professional capacity.



Below are MFLC’s upcoming workshops for the Wolf Pack:



Coping Strategies for the Uncertainties of Life is a series of strategies to help adults cope with unexpected developments, disappointments, and other situations in which expectations fall short of reality.

-Part I - August 12th, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Part II - August 26th, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Creating Healthy Relationships focuses on topics such as the origins of personal attitudes towards relationships, the characteristics of a healthy relationship, the importance of positive self-esteem, and tools for building a healthy relationship.

-Part I - September 9th, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Part II - September 23rd, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Conflict Resolution seeks to teach participants how to deal with and resolve conflict, particularly in the workplace.

-Part I - October 14th, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Part II - October 28th, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



For more information on the MFLC Program and to schedule an appointment, please call 010-8472-4548.

