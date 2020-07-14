U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, employ a tactical aviation ground refueling system while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 at Yuma Proving Grounds Range, Ariz., July 16, 202.. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiently with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 17:23 Photo ID: 6289320 VIRIN: 200714-M-NR678-1011 Resolution: 4576x2574 Size: 1.73 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAGRS You're It [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.