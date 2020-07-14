Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAGRS You're It [Image 2 of 7]

    TAGRS You're It

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, employ a tactical aviation ground refueling system while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 at Yuma Proving Grounds Range, Ariz., July 16, 202.. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiently with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAGRS You're It [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

