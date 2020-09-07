Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractor ops at Fort McCoy

    Contractor ops at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A dump truck driver for a contractor moves with a load July 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Summertime is often the busiest time for construction work at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 16:00
    VIRIN: 200709-A-OK556-2640
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    contractor operations

