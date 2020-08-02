Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex-leader in Saudi embraces flexibility, communication

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Jerome Mapp 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Col. John DiGiambattista, right, former program manager of the Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard Modernization Program, confers with Prince (Maj. Gen.) Nayif Bin Majid Al Saud, chief, Directorate of Education and Training, Ministry of the Riyadh. (US Army photo by Jerome Mapp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:40
    Photo ID: 6288873
    VIRIN: 200208-A-QR341-001
    Resolution: 1000x1275
    Size: 286.99 KB
    Location: RIYADH, SA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex-leader in Saudi embraces flexibility, communication, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. Army
    Jerome Mapp
    security cooperation
    security assistance
    Col. John DiGiambattista
    Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard
    OPM-SANG
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

