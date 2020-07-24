200724-N-OC333-007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 24, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Dru A. Lansing (center) is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. John Hewitt (left), Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Oceana, July 24. Lansing was selected as the Commander, Navy Installations Command Shore-Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Technician of the Year for his leadership and exceptional performance in maintaining aircraft arresting equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:13 Photo ID: 6288829 VIRIN: 200724-N-OC333-007 Resolution: 2500x1664 Size: 955.58 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oceana Sailor Named CNIC Shore-Based Aircraft Launch, Recovery Equipment Technician of the Year, by PO2 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.