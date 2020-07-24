Oceana Sailor Named CNIC Shore-Based Aircraft Launch, Recovery Equipment Technician of the Year

200724-N-OC333-007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 24, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Dru A. Lansing (center) is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. John Hewitt (left), Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Oceana, July 24. Lansing was selected as the Commander, Navy Installations Command Shore-Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Technician of the Year for his leadership and exceptional performance in maintaining aircraft arresting equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
