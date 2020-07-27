Staff Sgt. Jason A. Simmons, a Vicenza-based noncommissioned officer with the 414th Contract Supporting Brigade headquartered on Caserma Ederle, was selected to be the representative of Army Materiel Command for the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition Oct. 1-15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6288320 VIRIN: 200727-A-NR142-368 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 2.84 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 414th Contract Supporting Brigade Soldier to compete in AMC Best Warrior Competition, by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.