    414th Contract Supporting Brigade Soldier to compete in AMC Best Warrior Competition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Staff Sgt. Jason A. Simmons, a Vicenza-based noncommissioned officer with the 414th Contract Supporting Brigade headquartered on Caserma Ederle, was selected to be the representative of Army Materiel Command for the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition Oct. 1-15.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 414th Contract Supporting Brigade Soldier to compete in AMC Best Warrior Competition, by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

