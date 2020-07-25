Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200725-N-OW019-0069 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling exercise with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 03:24
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
