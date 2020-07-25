USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations

200725-N-OW019-0069 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling exercise with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

