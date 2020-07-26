ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month

Staff Sgt. Joseph Burke, 368th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Ricki, 386th ESFS MWD, pose for a portrait at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 26, 2020. K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6288284
|VIRIN:
|200726-F-YM181-0003
|Resolution:
|5260x3395
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
