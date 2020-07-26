Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month [Image 3 of 3]

    ASAB Bound: K-9 Team wins AFCENT Defender of the Month

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Burke, 368th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Ricki, 386th ESFS MWD, pose for a portrait at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 26, 2020.  K-9s assigned to ASAB train daily to accomplish their mission in defending and improving the installation along with fostering partnerships between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 02:29
    Photo ID: 6288284
    VIRIN: 200726-F-YM181-0003
    Resolution: 5260x3395
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MWD
    AEW
    Portrait
    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Military Working Dog
    Mission
    Dog
    Deployment
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    386th ESFS
    ASAB
    Defender of the Month

