Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 22:14 Photo ID: 6288214 VIRIN: 200724-A-QU164-001-JA Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 744.99 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.