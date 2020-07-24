U.S. Army 78th Aviation Battalion Japan Change of Command took place at Kastner Army Heliport on July 24, 2020.
Incoming Commander : LTC Michael S. Omodt
Outgoing Commander : LTC John T. Franz
Passing colors to LTC Omodt
