Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire department rescue kayaker off island of Hawaii

Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department crews rescued a kayaker beset by weather six miles off South Point, July 27, 2020. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) recovered the kayaker with his craft and transported him to Keauhou Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball/Released)
