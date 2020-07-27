200727-N-MD713-1025 SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2020) Lt. j.g. Jesse Hughes, a physical therapist intern assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), assists a patient during a physical therapy session at NMCSD’s Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic and Sports Medicine department July 27. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in the Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Cameron Pinske/Released)

