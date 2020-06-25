Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Renovations for office building continues at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 29]

    Renovations for office building continues at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown June 25, 2020. This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works. Project completion will be later in 2020, and the project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 13:25
    Photo ID: 6287520
    VIRIN: 200625-A-OK556-309
    Resolution: 3660x2170
    Size: 1021.93 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renovations for office building continues at Fort McCoy [Image 29 of 29], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    office building
    building renovation

