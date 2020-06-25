Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown June 25, 2020. This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works. Project completion will be later in 2020, and the project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 06.25.2020
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Renovations for office building continues at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.