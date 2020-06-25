Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 45 of 46]

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cabins available for rent are shown June 25, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6287402
    VIRIN: 200625-A-OK556-9041
    Resolution: 4447x2791
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 46 of 46], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    cabin
    cabins
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

