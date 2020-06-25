Cabins available for rent are shown June 25, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:22 Photo ID: 6287402 VIRIN: 200625-A-OK556-9041 Resolution: 4447x2791 Size: 2.22 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 46 of 46], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.