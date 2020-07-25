Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FTU Class 20-01 graduates

    FTU Class 20-01 graduates

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of B-52H Stratofortress Formal Training Unit Class 20-01 pose for a group photo after graduating at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 25, 2020. Each graduate will serve in one of four squadrons employing the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 10:41
    Photo ID: 6287322
    VIRIN: 200725-F-NP461-1025
    Resolution: 5324x3546
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTU Class 20-01 graduates, by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Louisiana
    LA
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    Formal Training Unit
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    Formal Training Unit Class 20-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT