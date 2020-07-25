FTU Class 20-01 graduates

Members of B-52H Stratofortress Formal Training Unit Class 20-01 pose for a group photo after graduating at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 25, 2020. Each graduate will serve in one of four squadrons employing the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 10:41
|Photo ID:
|6287322
|VIRIN:
|200725-F-NP461-1025
|Resolution:
|5324x3546
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
