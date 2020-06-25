Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pine View Campground Sign [Image 3 of 4]

    Pine View Campground Sign

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A sign for Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pine View Campground Sign [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

