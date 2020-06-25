One of several decorative gate walls is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation has several decorative walls like this — some that are almost 90 years old. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6287208
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-OK556-057
|Resolution:
|2784x1803
|Size:
|885.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Gate Wall [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT