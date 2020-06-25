Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy Gate Wall [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy Gate Wall

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    One of several decorative gate walls is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation has several decorative walls like this — some that are almost 90 years old. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 10:34
    Photo ID: 6287208
    VIRIN: 200625-A-OK556-057
    Resolution: 2784x1803
    Size: 885.27 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Gate Wall [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy Gate Wall
    Fort McCoy Gate Wall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    gate wall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT