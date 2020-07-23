Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Tyler Hayes, from Baton Rouge, La., measures oil levels aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

