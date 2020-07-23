Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 7 of 7]

    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Tyler Hayes, from Baton Rouge, La., measures oil levels aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 05:33
    Photo ID: 6287028
    VIRIN: 200723-N-CL550-1050
    Resolution: 3437x5347
    Size: 938.45 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    underway
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    readiness
    engineering department
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT