Rafael Peralta Sailor Stands OOD

EAST CHINA SEA (July 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Demond Brown, from Annapolis, Md., poses for a photograph aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

