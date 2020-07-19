Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Stands OOD

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Demond Brown, from Annapolis, Md., poses for a photograph aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Stands OOD, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annapolis
    Lt.
    Md.
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Officer Of the Deck
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

