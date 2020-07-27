200727-N-EJ241-1005



MISAWA, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Aviation Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Leora Smith, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, volunteers at the Trading Post during the Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa event. This is the first Camp Misawa event, providing Boy Scout Troop 14 with a summer camp experience while in Misawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP