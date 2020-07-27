Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa Event

    Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa Event

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200727-N-EJ241-1005

    MISAWA, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Aviation Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Leora Smith, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, volunteers at the Trading Post during the Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa event. This is the first Camp Misawa event, providing Boy Scout Troop 14 with a summer camp experience while in Misawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa Event
    Boy Scouts of America Camp Misawa Event

