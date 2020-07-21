Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho's Black Hawk helicopter flying in the sunset [Image 1 of 2]

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard pilots and crewmembers flew in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters into the sunset and the dark hours of the night, conducting night training on July 21, 2020 near Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 02:30
    Photo ID: 6286912
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-AY311-0295
    Resolution: 2686x4025
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho's Black Hawk helicopter flying in the sunset [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boise
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    helicopter
    Army
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    hoist training
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    rescue pilot
    Idaho Military Division
    hoist lift

