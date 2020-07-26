Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 26, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a 115 mile survey beginning at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transiting east to Rockport, Texas, south to Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas, and west to Driscoll, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

