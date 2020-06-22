U.S. Army SGT. Michael Burrell assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to throw smoke during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 17:13
|Photo ID:
|6286405
|VIRIN:
|200622-A-NO077-679
|Resolution:
|2436x1624
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAPPER COMPANY CALFEX [Image 5 of 5], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
